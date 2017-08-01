Ijaw youths have warned pro - Biafran groups such as the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Indigenous People of Biafra to desist from Insulting it's Elders, especially the respected ones.



The Ijaw youths, under the auspices of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide asked "overzealous members of IPOB”to stop further insults on respected Ijaw elders and leaders, particularly critical stakeholders like AnnKio Briggs “who had committed so much to the Niger Delta” stressing that such insults would no longer be tolerated.



The IYC also warned Nnamdi Kanu and his members to stop including Ijaw territories in the map of Biafra, it said that there was no time the Ijaw ethnic nationality consented to be part of the Biafra Republic, dismissing the claim credited to the pro - Biafran organisations that the Ijaw nation was part of Biafra.



"The Ijaw are a distinct ethnic nation, even before the 1914 amalgamation, that has its own dreams, wishes and aspirations that should not be submerged as footnotes in any other peoples’ struggles.



"We, the Ijaw people, are not Biafrans. Therefore, if or when any Ijaw person or group feels a sense of allegiance to Biafra and speak in its favour, let it be known that such statements are the personal opinions of such persons. They do not reflect the thoughts, views and wishes of the entire Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta people" he said.