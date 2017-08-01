Governors of the South East have met with the leader of IPOB , Nnamdi Kanu to discuss raging issues of National importance.





The agenda of the meeting between the South East Governors’ Forum, SEGF, and Nnamdi Kanu include general security issues bedevilling the country in general and the southeast geopolitical zone in particular.





It was said that the issues discussed also included the application by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami SAN, for Kanu to be re-arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions among other sundry matters. The meeting was said to be a continuous process.





The meeting brokered by octogenarian constitutional lawyer Prof Ben Nwabueze was to set tune and proffer a common voice for the various agitations facing the region.





It was learnt that Nnamdi Kanu at the meeting urged the governors to prevail on the Federal government to convene a referendum on the agitations raised by his group.



