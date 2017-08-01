The Senate through, Jibrin Barau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off its ongoing strike in the interest of the students and Nigerians in general.





Mr Jibrin said that while the Senate sympathised with the union, its members should call off the strike while negotiating with the federal government towards finding lasting solution to the problem.





Mr. Barau said the Senate, in a letter sent to it by ASUU, learnt that part of the grievance was lack of confidence in the committee set up by the federal government to re-negotiate the 2009 agreement.

According to the lawmaker, previous strike that was declared in the year was cut short through the intervention of the Senate, even though, ASUU didn't get back to the house, on some of the challenges it's faced, before calling for another strike, urging the Union to have a second thought for the sake and benefit of Nigerians.





Mr. Barau assured that the committee would monitor the settlement process between ASUU and the committee set up by the federal government to ensure amicable resolution of the problem.





"Let me say that we are very concerned about what is happening in our universities. The Senate and indeed, the National Assembly, has been in the forefront of making sure that we act swiftly whenever it is necessary to nip in the bud any problem that is rearing its head.





I want to say that it was the reason why we decided to intervene immediately when the warning strike action was about to take place and we did all our best to bring the two teams together to negotiate. That was what led to the setting up of the Wale Babalakin committee.





"ASUU raised issues that had to do with their allowances and part of it was captured in the supplementary budget that we passed as of that time. In the subsequent budgets, some of these areas were also taken care of.”he added