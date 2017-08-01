A two-time senator from Katsina State, Sen Kanti Bello, is dead.





He died in the early hours of today, in Abuja at the age of 72.





Senator Bello represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011, was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill.









A younger brother to former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Faskari, confirmed the death in a statement.





According to him





“I am directed to inform everybody that we lost Senator Kanti Bello early hours of this morning (Tuesday) at Abuja. Burial arrangement will be announced later,” he said.



