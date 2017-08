Political Anaylst and Security expert ,Mr Max Gbanite is dead.Report reaching CKN news has it that he died yesterday in New Jersey ,USA after undergoing an operation.Details of his illness was not made known but CKN News gathered that erudite speaker has been sick for sometime,which led to his being flown abroad for proper medical attention.Gbanite is a well known analyst on Security matters on National Television..He is in his early 60s