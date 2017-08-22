Earlier yesterday, President Buhari as demanded by the Constitution, sent a letter to the National Assembly members to notify the lawmakers of his return from the UK as well as his resumption of duties as President and Commander in Chief.





According to a tweet from the Senate president's handle, the letter has been received and acknowledged.





"I have received a letter from president Mohammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has return to the country. I have also acknowledged the letter. he posted.





President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.