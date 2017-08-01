



Chairman, House of Representatives, Committee on Diaspora Matters, Hon Rita Orji, while condemning extra-judiciary killings of Nigerians abroad, has called on Nigerians living in the Diaspora, who have nothing tangible doing to return home rather than remaining there and being killed on flimsy excuse.



She stated that her committee in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has fashioned out a programme tagged “Stay Home and Build” to cater for Nigerians in Diaspora, who would want to return home.



Under the programme, Nigerians in Diaspora who had no visible means of livelihood will be trained in various skills and empowered to start off on the own if they return to the country, she explained.



According to her, the ‘Stay Home and Build’, which will run in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations in various countries, will help participants to learn various trades before returning to Nigeria.



Her word:“We are working with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on building the most sophisticated technology acquisition centre which approval I have gotten right now that will take at least 600 youths.



“We are working with Nigerians in Diaspora, European chapter, American chapter, African chapter, who all just left Nigeria after our recent meeting, that they will help us in locating Nigerian youths that are doing nothing in their various countries to help put them in companies over there where they can learn technical skills after which we will bring them home to key into the NDE project which is commencing next month".



Edited from the Sun