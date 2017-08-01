Promasidor Nigeria Limited has appointed Mr. Anders Einarsson as Managing Director. Einarsson, succeeds Mr. Olivier Thiry, who is now elevated to the Group as Chief Executive Officer.





Until his elevation, Einarsson served the organisation diligently as Chief Operating Officer. He joined PNG in 2013 as Strategy Director and was later promoted Finance Director.





As Finance Director, he inspired a first class department, leaving a strong legacy for his passionate and committed team.





Einarsson has extensive experience in Nigeria and other emerging markets, having worked across Africa and Russia for the last 15 years, in various corporate finance and investment related roles. Prior to his appointment by Promasidor Nigeria Limited, he was a Partner at a Johannesburg-based private equity fund manager, being responsible for deal origination and execution in West and Central Africa.





Announcing the appointment of the Managing Director, Thiry says excitedly: “He (Einarsson) will focus on moving Promasidor Nigeria business forward in these very exciting times.”





Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has since grown with presence in 25 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria Limited has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with six product brands in the market.



