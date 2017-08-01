The Nigerian Academy of Letters on Thursday, August 10, 2017 inducted Prof Siyan Oyeweso as a Fellow of the prestigious academy.





The Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), inaugurated in 1991 is a body that has the primary objective of promoting research and scholarship at the highest level in all the branches of the Humanities.





Regular fellows of the Academy are scholars who have been Professors for at least ten (10) years in various branches of the Humanities, and who have not only distinguished themselves, but also current in terms of research and publications.





A graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Siyan Oyeweso started his academic career as an Assistant Lecturer in 1985 at the Lagos State University, Ojo where he subsequently served as the Head of Department of History and International Studies, Director of Centre for General Studies and the Dean, Faculty of Arts. Dr. Siyan Oyeweso became a full Professor of History in 2004 while he delivered his Inaugural Lecture titled: “The Undertakers, the Python’s Eye and Footsteps of the Arts:





The Historian`s Burden” in April 20016. At LASU, he was a member of the 4th, 5th and 6th Governing Council under the Pro-Chancellorships of Prof. Deji Femi-Pearse, Otunba J.K. Randle and Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun.





Prof. Siyan Oyeweso had served as a two-time Provost of the College of Humanities and Culture and Chairman, Committee of Provosts, Deans, and Directors of Osun State University, Osogbo (2007-2011). He also served the University as the Chairman, Bsiness Committee of Senate, Director of Advancement and Director Centre for Human Resource Development and Life-Long Learning (2013-2015). In 2012, he was honoured with a three-volume festschrift by academic colleagues in Nigerian universities. These are: Critical Perspectives on Peace, Conflict and Warfare in Africa: edited by Olutayo Adesina, Olukoya Ogen and Noah Echa Attah (Ile-Ife: Obafemi Awolowo University Press, 2012); Critical Perspectives on Language, Communication and Literary Studies, edited by E. T. O. Babalola and Tunji Azeez (Ile-Ife: Obafemi Awolowo University Press, 2012); and Philosophy, Islamic Culture and Society in Nigeria, edited by Noah Echa Attah (Il-Ife: Obafemi Awolowo University Press, 2012).





Prof. Oyeweso is an author of dozens of books and over 120 publications in chapters in books and articles in learned journals. His contributions to Nigerian history spans the fields of military and strategic studies, intellectual history, Yoruba inter-state warfare, biographical studies, Nigeria’s Islamic culture, culture history, Nigeria’s Identity Question, among others. In temporal terms, his publications span the entire length of Nigerian history from pre-colonial to contemporary times.





It is apt to note that Prof. Siyan Oyeweso is also a Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria since 2011, a Life Member of the Historical Society of Nigeria and a former Member of the International Board of Trustees of Lagos State University Centre for Democracy and Development (CDDS)- a Ford Foundation Initiative. He is also a member of the Council for the Advancement and Support for Education (CASE) and a holder of Advancement and Resource Mobilization Certificate at Inyathelo, Cape Town, South Africa. He is also a serving member on the International Board of Trustees of the University of Birmingham (U.K)/ European Research Council based Programme: Knowing Each Other: everyday religious encounters, social identities and tolerance in southwest Nigeria . The Board of Trustees hitherto headed by the late Prof. J.D.Y. Peel, also includes such eminent historians as Prof. Toyin Falola FHSN, Prof. Karin Barber FBA, Prof. Tom Mccaskie and Prof. Sola Akinrinade FNAL.





Professor Siyan Oyeweso is also the current Editor-in-Chief of African Nebula, a peer reviewed multidisciplinary journal. The efforts of the Research Team and the Board has yielded a 2017 Publication edited by Insa Nolte, Koya Ogen and Rebecca Jones Beyond Religious Tolerance: Muslim, Christian and Traditionalist Encounters in an African Town (James Currey). This is apart from scores of monographs, published lectures and peer-reviewed conference proceedings.





Professor Siyan Oyeweso is an external examiner to at least 15 Nigerian Universities. He is also a consultant to many universities on Strategic Planning and international best practices. He is a member of several professional associations a member of Nigeria Folklore Society; African Society of International Affairs; Africa Peace Research Association; Legal Studies Association; Council for the Advancement and Support for Education, African Studies Association (USA), African Studies Association (Africa) among others.





Siyan Oyeweso is currently a member of the Governing Council of Osun State University under the Chairmanship of Malam Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN.





Also inducted at the 19th Convocation Ceremony as Regular Fellows were Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, mni, MFR (Former Vice Chancellor Bayero University, Kano and currently the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission), Professor Unionmwan Edebiri, OFR of the University of Benin, Professor Mabel Osakwe of Delta State University). Professor Joseph E. Inikori of Rochester University, USA, was also inducted as an Overseas Fellow of the academy.











