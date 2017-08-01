



President Muhammadu Buhari has officially taking over from his vice Yemi Osinbajo, as he resumed work today. He also wrote to the National Assembly notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation.

President Buhari, arrived the country on Saturday, August 19, after spending 103 days in London under medical vacation, for an undisclosed ailment.



In the letter signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President, Femi Adesina, the President told the Senate and as well the House of Representatives that he was resuming office.



The letter read in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with effect from Monday, 21st August 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom

