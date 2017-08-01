President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of the 36 States at the State House ,Aso rock in Abuja.The meeting is coming after the one he held with Leaders of the APC and PDP.A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.This is the first meeting the President is having with the governors in over three months since he left the shores of Nigeria for medicals in London.CKN News could not confirm as at the time of this report if Governor Ayodele Fayose attended the meeting