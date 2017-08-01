A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.This is the first meeting the President is having with the governors in over three months since he left the shores of Nigeria for medicals in London.
President Buhari Meets With 36 State Governors After Meeting With APC,PDP Leaders (Photos)
