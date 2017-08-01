



The executive governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has asked pilgrims going for the 2017 hajj in Saudi Arabia to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.



Akeredolu made this call through his deputy, on Tuesday, during a occasion for the 301 intending pilgrims, held at the Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium, in the Ondo state capital. The deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, asked the pilgrims to also pray for the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.



The governor advised the pilgrims to conform with the rules and regulations guiding pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and shun all acts that could bring their names and reputation of the state into disrepute.



He said,“You must resist the temptation of carrying hard drugs or prohibited goods to the Holy Land. The attributes of honesty and discipline which are enshrined in the Holy Quran must be conspicuously displayed in your performance of hajj.



"In fulfilment of our electoral promises , this administration has initiated efforts for the continued general well being and betterment of all religion faithful in the state.



"The government has interfaced with the Muslim Ummah through the state Muslim Welfare Board, where within its limited resources , has provided the necessary support to the board, ahead of time to assist the 302 intending pilgrims from the state in handling befitting accommodation, feeding and transport arrangements both in Mecca and Medina"