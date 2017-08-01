For the second time in one month, Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, is visiting the rustic city of Suleja with premium entertainment as the company takes its high-flying comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest to the city. Globacom had on August 5 rocked Suleja with its flagship music concert, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour.













The show slated to hold at 1 pm at Tommy Hill Station Hotel in the heart of Suleja, will treat the residents of this major city north of Abuja to the best of humour, as they have done in 19 locations across Nigeria in the last four months.













Apart from local talents who will be given an opportunity to entertain the audience, accomplished stars who will mount the Glo Laffta Fest stage in Suleja include Bovi Ugboma; Godwin Komone, popularly called Gordons; Basheer Hammed, better known as Bash; Osama Akpunonu; Mc Tagwaye, and Princewill Ayiri.





The organizers, Globacom, said in a press release from its head office in Lagos that the show will give residents of Suleja and its environs Grade-A comic entertainment.













Glo Laffta Fest has been held in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Owerri, Warri, Yenegoa, Calabar, Uyo, Ibadan, Benin, Ijebu-Ode, Kaduna, Abeokuta, Victoria Island, FESTAC, Ikorodu and Kubwa, in Abuja.













One of the show headliners, Bovi said the show will be the biggest collection of top comedians under one roof in the city of Suleja, calling on residents not to miss out on the fun. All the other comedians billed to perform equally spoke with a passion about the show, giving their words to give their best.













To attend the Suleja edition of Glo Laffta Fest, Glo subscribers are expected to use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text LOL with the location name to the short code 240; for example, "LOL Suleja” to 240. Subscribers who do not meet this criterion but who wish to attend the show are advised to purchase N2000 airtime at the event venue for their own use. They will then be entitled to a ticket.











