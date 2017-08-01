The upcoming Gubernatorial election in Anambra State is getting more interesting by the day with the expression of interest to contest by one of Nigeria's most popular artiste Kingley Okonkwo popularly known as KCEE.The Limpopo exponent has printed his posters although "Anambra spelt Anambara" on the poster.The poster did not indicate on which platform he will contest.CKN News is not also aware if he has purchased any nomination form so far.Kcee's interest on the plump job follows a pattern in 2015 when some notable Entertainment personalities like Julius Agwu and some others also designed posters to contest gubernatorial election in their various States but none of them could go beyond posting of their posters on social media platforms.Will KCEE be an exception,time will tell