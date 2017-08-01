The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication on page 10 of Daily Trust Newspaper of 22nd August, 2017 captioned “Bribe for Promotion: Senator asks DSS to Probe Police, PSC” written by one Ismail Mudashir and credited to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamman Misau.





The Force wishes to categorically state that, putting into cognisance the impact of the allegations from the senator on the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force if not investigated, the Inspector General of police promptly set up a Special Investigation Panel on the 11th August, 2017 to investigate the allegations as reported on Daily Trust publication page ‘3’ of 10th August, 2017 captioned “ Police Officers pay bribe for special promotion – Senator” credited to same Senator Isah Hamman Misau.





The Special Investigation Panel was also mandated to investigate the allegations from the Senator and other petitions and complaints that may be emanating from Police officers or members of the public on accusations of payment of money for special promotion.





The panel terms of reference covers the following areas:





i. To investigate the complaints from Senator Isah Hamma Misau on allegations that Police Officers pay bribe for special promotion.





ii. To investigate other complaints, petitions and grievances from Police Officers within the Force and from other members of the public on allegations of giving money for promotion, either special or otherwise.





iii. To determine the substance of the complaints, petitions and grievances from aggrieved Police Officers and members of the public on allegations of giving money for special promotion.





iv. To determine those who were involved





v. To recommend appropriate judicial action and other punishments as it is appropriate in line with the provisions of Public Service Rules Section 030401 (j) (k) and other statutory enabling laws/Acts.





vi. The Panel is to submit reports to the Inspector General of Police within two (2) weeks.





The Special Investigation Panel subsequently sent two (2) invitation letters to Senator Isah Hamman Misau: (i) for him to meet with the Panel, was sent through the Senate President (ii) while, the other was written directly to him to provide evidence in written form to substantiate and shed light on his allegations and assist the panel to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter, but he declined and when some members of the panel visited him, he bluntly refused to make statement on his allegations.





Senator Isah Hamman Misau, a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, instead of proving his allegations with facts and other evidences to the Panel, granted another media interview reported on page 10 of Daily Trust of 22nd August, 2017 captioned “Bribe for Promotion: Senator asks DSS to Probe Police, PSC written by Ismail Mudashir and credited to the Senator.





The Nigeria Police Force sees all the allegations and actions of the Senator as not only telling falsehood but a deliberate attempt to malign the integrity of the Force and a campaign of calumny against the hard earned reputation of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force which the Force will not take lightly.





Consequently, his conduct is being reported to the Senate’s ethics and privileges committee for appropriate sanction.





It is incumbent on the Force to educate the Senator and set the record straight that the Nigeria Police Force has the rights as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate all allegations of crime and other infractions of law against anyone including an Institution. It is also pertinent to state that issues of promotions are internal matter within the Force and there are effective mechanisms to check excesses in the Force





From available record, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, the Senate Committee Chairman on Navy was an Ex- Police Officer who left the Nigeria Police Force at the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police after being charged with several acts of serious misconducts, unprofessional wrong doings contrary to discipline, and other discreditable improper behaviors unbecoming of a Police officer and that are inimical to image of the Nigeria Police Force, which can lead to dismissal or compulsory retirement from the Force. He was under Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM), to appear and face Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) before he hurriedly exited unceremoniously from the Force. And this can explain his ill motives against the Force.



