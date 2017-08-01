James Washington Chibwana, a Zimbabwean serving police man has released his ex lover's photos in other to punish her for walking out of their affair.





According to a Zimbabwe online news platform, the jilted man allegedly leaked his lover's unclad pictures after their breakup. Priscilla Huswa's unclad photos are now circulating on social media.





Priscilla is a cop stationed at Rujeko police station.





James, who separated with Priscilla some few years ago rushed to blame the latter saying he found the pictures in his mobile phone. Priscilla has accused James of circulating the photographs.





She believes James wants her to lose her job as a police officer. Police details are required to adhere to strict code of conduct.





"James wants to tarnish my image in Masvingo since I am a police officer. He separated with his wife long ago and the wife is now based in South Africa. I fell in love with him and co-habited with him unaware that he was just looking for someone to look after him. He is a man of no fixed abode, a womanizer. That is why I decided to leave him. I regret posing for unclad photographs and falling in love with him, this issue is affecting me daily” she said.





Communicating to the phone number registered under James was responded to by someone supposedly his wife and calling herself Joy.





"I am not aware of the photographs you are talking about and I never leaked them as alleged,” she said via whatsapp.