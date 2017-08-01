The Nigerian police through its, Commissioner of Police Abia state, Adeleye Oyebade has declared the recently formed Biafra Security Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as illegal.



Giving a stern warning to those behind the formation of the security network he described as“unlawful and illegal" to retrace their steps.



He also says the Nigerian constitution recognizes only the Nigerian Police, Nigerians Army and the Department of States service , adding that any other group claiming to be providing security without an approval from constitution was illegal.

Oyebade further stated that the full weight of the law would be brought upon the organizers of the said BSS who he noted were displaying videos of the“outlawed”security service on their social media network.

Edited From The Sun