The police in Nasarawa State have confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old woman, Mwuese Keleve, who allegedly murdered her three-day-old child in the Kadarko area of Keana Local Government Area of the state.









The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Idirisu Kennedy, who hinted this in an interview with Northern City News on Thursday in Lafia, said the command on Monday received a report about the corpse of a baby found in a river in the Keana Local Government Area.









He stated that police detectives on Tuesday arrested the suspect who turned out to be the mother of the dead child.









The suspect’s husband, Mr. Fanen Peter, said what his wife did took him by surprise.









He explained that they had been married for 15 years with two children and the deceased was their third child.









He said the deceased child had since been buried.









Reacting to the incident, the paramount ruler, Kadoko of Kadarko, Chief Fabian Orugu, described Keleve’s action as a devilish act “which cannot be tolerated.”









He applauded the efforts of residence of the area and the police for the collaboration that led to the culprit’s arrest.









The monarch promised that the traditional council would monitor the case to ensure that the law took its course so as to serve as a deterrent to others.



