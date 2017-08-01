The Bauchi Police Command have paraded suspected kidnappers, car snatching gangs, and other suspects arrested in various parts of the state.

Briefing newsmen on Friday, August 4, at the command headquarters, the spokesperson, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, said the command through a coordinated operation smashed different criminal syndicates who specialized in perpetrating various crimes in the state. Read below.

A combined team of Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and vigilantes on July 11, traced and arrested one Buba Sale, 40, of Mararraba Liman Katagun Bauchi LGA who kidnapped 17-year-ld young mother, Binta Mohammed.

The suspect kidnapped the victim with her four month old baby on June 6,.2017 and demanded ransom of N500,000. The hostage was rescued alive and rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

Case Under investigation after which suspect will be charged to court for prosecution as soon as possible.