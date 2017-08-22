



Anambra State Police Command have arrested a suspected ritualist, who confessed to have killed 8 people for money ritual. This is according to a statement issued by the command on Thursday, by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar:



It reads, "On the 22/8/2017 at about 1600hrs following actionable intelligence, police detectives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad Anambra State Command arrested one Chukwu Emeka Okafor male, aged 26yrs at Ifite, Awka in Anambra State.



Suspect in his desperation to get rich by all means offered three members of his families, including his father, brother and sister. In addition to his family members, he further downloaded five pictures of his Facebook friends, printed the pictures and offered them for the alleged ritual purposes.



Preliminary investigation further revealed that suspect obtained the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) from his father under false pretence that he will set up a business, unknown to the father that the money will be used to settle the “native doctor” for alleged money ritual of which the father himself is a victim.



Exhibits recovered include;

-Eight photographs of victims, including three members of his family and five Facebook friends

-Cash sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000)



Suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offense and is assisting the Police with useful information that could aid investigation after which he would be charged to Court for prosecution.

Finally, I want to reiterate my appreciation to the good people of Ndi Anambra and encourage them to be security conscious at all times and report any strange observation or suspicious movements to the security agencies promptly, please." he urged.