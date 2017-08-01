



The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Olatunde Akapo, 32, for using a dangerous charm to beat his 42-year-old neighbour Augustine Ode to death.



A statement issued on Friday, August 18, by the spokesperson for the command, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said;



The arrest follows a report by the brother to the deceased who reported at Ibogun Division that his brother was having a minor disagreement with his neighbor which degenerated to a fight and in the process;



The suspect rushed into his room, came out with a charm with which he used to beat the deceased as a result of which the deceased fell down and died on the spot.



Upon his report, the DPO Ibogun Division, SP Nicholas Tamuno Inam led detectives to the scene at Alapako Eke and the suspect was promptly arrested.



The remains of the deceased has been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the case be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.