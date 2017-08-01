



The Ogun State police command has arrested nine cultists who were reported on the run and have all have confessed to being members of the Eiye fraternity at Iperu Remo and Isara areas of the state.





The recent arrest comes a months after the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) had raided the base of the cultists at Iperu Remo, a group which is being led by one Taiwo Oluwaseun Boyeko popularly known as Omo Ile Aje.





During the raid, the FSARS team were able to arrest two suspects identified as Adeyinka Adekunle and Simon Adesola. The duo confessed to being part of the cult group and helped the police officers in making a further arrest of other members.





The cultists arrested were identified as Kehinde Boyejo popularly known as Alara Oro, 27, Nureni Adenuga, 57, Sola Ogundimu, 19, Kamiru Muyiwa, 24, Dare Owolani, 19, Itilope Fadimu, 17, Ibrahim Somoye, 28 and Ogunubi Abiodun popularly known as Ostrich.





The police also recovered dangerous items such as cultists, eight shot battle axes, a hammer, one cutlass, two knives, and charms.