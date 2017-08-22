



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni orders on the extension of Area of Responsibilities of Operations Absolute Sanity on Abuja - Kaduna Highway to cover Suleja – Lambata, Minna and Bida Roads with effect from 14th of August, 2017 to tackle the gangs of Kidnappers that escaped arrest on Abuja – Kaduna Highway and relocated to some major roads within Niger State have yielded positive results.







In the operations that is still ongoing, Five (5) different vicious and notorious Kidnap for Ransom gangs were dislodged and busted in their hideouts along Suleja –Lambata-Bida and Minna Roads in Niger State. A total number of Twenty – Six (26) suspected kidnappers were arrested in the operation.







They all confessed to the offence and Admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime. The arms and ammunition listed above and other properties belonging to some of their victims who were rescued from the gang were recovered from them. Most of the suspects were identified by the victims for being responsible for their kidnap. Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other suspects at large. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of Investigation.







While the operation is being sustained, the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in zones and commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide and make sure that detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminals. The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts will be sustained.









The Inspector General of Police wishes to extend appreciations and gratitude to the communities, towns and villages along Suleja, Lambata, Bida and Minna Road for the supports and assistance being rendered in terms of prompt information and complaints to the Police Personnel deployed in their localities.





The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country remains unwavering.





Below are the names of suspects and ammunitions recovered from them;





SUSPECTS

FIRST GANG

1. ISAH UMAR ‘M’ 34yrs (Principal Suspect and Gang Leader)

2. ABUBAKAR MUHAMMED ‘M’ 32yrs. (Principal Suspect)

3. BAJE SARI ‘M’ 33yrs (Principal Suspect)

4. SANUSI ADAMU ‘M’ 34yrs (Principal Suspect and Driver of the Gang)

5. NUHU YAHAYA ‘M’ 32yrs (Principal Suspect and Driver of the Gang) SANDA SALE ‘M’ 29yrs (Principal Suspect)

SECOND GANG (Operating In Military Camouflage)

6. ISIYA TUKUR ‘M’ 27yrs (Principal Suspect)

7. ABBAS TASUS ‘M’ 28yrs (Principal Suspect)

THIRD GANG

8. SHAFIU MOHAMMED ‘M’ 27yrs (Principal Suspect)

9. ALI ALI ‘M’ 22yrs ( Principal Suspect)

10. OKECHUKWU ATAMA ‘M’ 35yrs (Principal Suspect)

11. MOHAMMED ALIYU ‘M’ 26yrs (Principal Suspect)

12.SAGIRU DAHIRU ‘M’ 24yrs (Principal Suspect)

13. ABDULAHI BALA ‘M’ 50yrs (Principal Suspect)

14. HARUNA ADAMU ‘M’ 28yrs (Principal Suspect)

15. ABUBAKAR ALIYU ‘M’ 31yrs (Principal Suspect)

FOURTH GANG

16. HARUNA ABUBAKAR ‘M’ 37yrs (Principal Suspect)

17. YALLI IBRAHIM ‘M’ 33yrs (Principal Suspect)

18. YUSUF ABDULLAHI ‘M’ 35yrs (Principal Suspect)

19.DENERI JANYO BUBA ‘M’ 36yrs (Principal Suspect)

20. SANI ABUBAKAR ‘M’ 25yrs (Principal Suspect)

21.ADAMU BELLO ‘M’ 29yrs (Principal Suspect)

FIFTH GANG

22. ABUBAKAR ILIYASU ‘M’ 26yrs (Principal Suspect)

23. YAHAYA ALIMADU ‘M’ 34yrs (Principal Suspect)

24. ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR ‘M’ 32yrs (Principal Suspect)

25. SULEMAN MOHAMMED ‘M’ 37yrs (Principal Suspect)

EXHIBITS RECOVERED

(i) THREE (3) AK 47 RIFLES

(ii) FOUR(4) SINGLE BARREL GUN

(iii) TWO (2) CUT TO SIZE GUN

(iv) ONE LOCALLY MADE REVOLVER

(v) ONE LOCALLY MADE PISTOL

(vi) ONE SET OF MILITARY CAMOULAGE UNIFORM

(vii) ONE SET OF MILITARY RAIN COAT

(viii) TWO SET OF MILITARY SHOES.

(9) ONE JACK KNIFE.

(10) ASSORTED BUNDLES CLOTHS FOR MEN AND WOMEN.

(11) SOME CHARMS.

AMMUNITIONS

1. 69 ROUNDS OF 7.62X39MM LIVE AMMUNITIONS

2. 28 LIVE CATRIDGES

3. 2 EXPANDED CATRIDGES