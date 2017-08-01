The Delta State Police Command said investigation has begun to fish out one Lucky Akuna and his sons, for allegedly sleeping with his 14-year-old Elizabeth Akuna and getting her pregnant.





It was gathered Akuna, who is also known as Orutebe, an indigene of Ogulagha Kingdom in Burutu Local Council of Delta State, had admitted being responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy, after being interrogated by leaders of Ugboroke community, where he resides.





The secret was revealed when neighbours noticed that Elizabeth was showing signs of pregnancy. Upon inquiry, the girl told them that she had been impregnated by her father, who had had sexual intercourse with her many times.





According to a source in the community who pleaded for anonymity, this would not be the first time the man, who is married to two wives, would be involved in incest, citing cases where he had been accused of sleeping with and impregnating his niece.





"He has impregnated his niece on two separate occasions. The girl upon further interrogation also revealed that aside her father, her elder brother from another mother, who is also on the run, deflowered her and had been having intercourse with her" he said.





A source at the Warri ‘B’ Division of the State police command, disclosed that one of the wives of the suspect, Grace Akuna, was arrested in connection with the incident.





"The wife has since been released following intervention by an Ijaw monarch, but we are still looking for the man and his son,” the police source added.

Edited from Guardian