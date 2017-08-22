Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State in company of some top officials of his Government today Paid a visit to the Corporate Headquarters of Dangote Group of Companies, Marble House Ikoyi Lagos .









The group was received in audience by the President of Dangote Group,Alhaji Aliko Dangote.





The meeting was intended to woo the investment interest of the Billionaire investor in core areas of Agriculture with emphasis on wheat,rice,tomato and Irish potatoes large scale Production, Solid Mineral Exploration and processing, the Establishment of Agro based industries and capital injection on a public private partnership into the revitalization of Ailing industries in the state.



