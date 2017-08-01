He was the target of the dastardly attack on a Catholic Church in his home town of Ozubulu in Anambra State,but his assailants missed him and decided to extend their vengeance on innocent worshipers.At the last count 13 people were killed while many others were also injured.Aloysius aka Bishop yesterday visited the victims of the massacre after he attended church service at the same St Philips Catholic Church Ozubulu .His presence and the reopening of the Church was met with protests from the youths of the town who felt,the Church ought not to have been reopened as a mark of respect for the dead.He pledged to take care of the medical bills of the wounded while promising to assist the Police in making sure that those behind the incident were brought to book.So many theories have been adduced for the attack.It was alleged that the attack was based on a drug related business between Bishop and some of his business partners in South Africa