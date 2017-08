Unknown gunmen at 7.00am today attacked a Catholic Church in Anambra state, town of Ozubulu,Anambra State killing several people .It happened at St Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozubulu.No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.The State Governor Willie Obiano has arrived at the scene as Police took away the corpse of those killed tp the Morgue while those injured have been taken to the hospitals for treatement..The State Governor was harassed by members of IPOB at a Church servicelast two week in the State.