The 7th Annual Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced in Abuja.

The Lecture with the theme :Achieving the Goals Of The Un Decade Of Action For Road Society In Africa is holding at the Banquet Hall Of Presidential Villa ,Aso Rock Abuja .

The chairman of the occasion is His Royal Majesty,Oba Adeyeye Enitan,the Ooni Of Ife.Guest Speaker is Mr Jean Todt ,FIA President and United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy For Road Safety

While the Special Guest Of Honour is Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo was represented by the Minister of State for Power,Housing and Works.. Also in attendance were Prof Wole Soyinka,Acting Secretary to the Federal Government, FCT Minister among others.





These are pictures from the event