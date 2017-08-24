Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » PHOTO NEWS: Live Exclusive Pictures From Aso Rock Villa For The 7th FRSC Annual Lecture
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, August 24, 2017 / comment : 0

The 7th Annual Lecture Series of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced in Abuja.
The Lecture with the theme :Achieving the Goals Of The Un Decade Of Action For Road Society In Africa is holding at the Banquet Hall Of Presidential Villa ,Aso Rock Abuja .
The chairman of the occasion is His Royal Majesty,Oba Adeyeye Enitan,the Ooni Of Ife.Guest Speaker is Mr Jean Todt ,FIA President and United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy For Road Safety


While the Special Guest Of Honour is Vice President,Yemi Osinbajo was represented by the Minister of State for Power,Housing and Works.. Also in attendance were Prof Wole Soyinka,Acting Secretary to the Federal Government, FCT Minister among others.

These are pictures from the event

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú