Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie ‎ ,on Tuesday picked his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.









Edochie stormed the national office of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) with his supporters in Abuja, at about 3:57pm where he obtained his forms.









Addressing newsmen thereafter, the actor explained that he was in the race to rescue the future of the youths and people of the state through good governance.









He said that he would reduce the rate of poverty in the state through wealth ‎ and job creation, provide infrastructure and develop other sectors of the state.









He noted that he was not deterred by the number of heavy weight contestants in the election, expressing optimism that he would gain support of the electorate and coast home to victory.







