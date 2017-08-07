Popular Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus has said the problems confronting Nigerians in the last 18years are as a result if bad leadership.

In a post she shared on instagram. From all indications, Nkiru is insinuating that both PDP and APC are the Genesis of Nigeria's problems, "If a man lived in a house for 16yrs without renovating it, he shouldn't blame the new tenant for living in a dilapidated house.

The present problem of Nigeria is the fault of both past and present administrations No body should assume a saint position. Where do we go from here?

How do we make things better? Who do we lend our support? Who should we believe in? Those are the questions we need to answer instead of the pointing fingers. That's my take! Happy Sunday people!" she wrote.

The light skinned actress, who ventured into politics years back, attended Ohabiam Primary school in Aba and later proceeded to Ohabiam Secondary School for her High school education.

After graduation from Ohabiam, she secured admission at the Enugu State University where she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication.