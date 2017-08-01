pealing to religious, traditional and community leaders, as well as all well-meaning Nigerians especially in the North East part of the country, to help dissuade people from donating their daughters or wards, to Boko Haram terrorists for indoctrination and suicide bombing missions.



“It was discovered that most of these hapless minors were “donated” to the terrorists sect by their heartless and misguided parents and guardians, as part of their contribution to the perpetuation of the Boko Haram terrorists’ dastardly acts against the Nigerian society and humanity,” Usman said.



He added: “The acts of these parents and guardians are not only barbaric, but condemnable and unacceptable. Nigerians have a responsibility and obligation to collectively mould our children and wards and define a better future for them rather than condemning them to death by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathizers through suicide bombings.

” Usman appealed to all and sundry to be more vigilant, security conscious and report any suspicious persons or those whose daughters or female wards are missing or have not been seen recently.



He advised the citizenry to make such reports by calling the number ‘193’ on any of the mobile networks.



Usman reiterated that the offer of the Nigerian Army to pay N500,000 to anybody that could provide useful information to prevent suicide bombing attack has not been withdrawn.

A barbaric twist has been added to the renewed insurgency in the North East of the country as brain washed families now donate very young children to be used as suicide bombers by Boko Haram.This blood cuddling fact came to light from revelations by some intercepted female suicide bombers during interrogations.Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman made this disclosure while ap