d not find him, they shot dead his aged Dad and also killed 12 other persons.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nkiru Nwode, spoke to newsmen yesterday where she disclosed that Bishop is expected to come to the command's office in Awka, the state capital on Friday, August 18th. She added that the invitation given to Bishop cannot be likened to an arrest as he has not committed any crime that would warrant his arrest.

The Anambra state police command has invited Aloysius Ikegwuonu aka Bishop, the alleged target of the August 6th massacre that took place at the St Phillips Catholic Church in Ozubulu community in the state, for questioning.There have been speculations that the attack is a fall out from a business deal between two drug lords, one of them being Bishop. The assassins who stormed the church to carry out the attack, allegedly came in search of Bishop but when they di