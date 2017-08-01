We humbly wish to take the floor again to inform the general Public that certain Politicians in the State with the 2019 ambitions, who had laboured in vain to leverage on the relocation of Ekeukwu Owerri Market from the Centre of the State Capital to a more reasonable and advisable site to incite traders and indigenes of Owerri to cause trouble, were behind the rumours of people being killed during the patriotic exercise.And we also want to reiterate our demand that the reported death of a boy should be thoroughly investigated for the public to know the particular area the incident took place and the circumstances surrounding the reported death to reveal whether the whole story has anything to do with the movement of Ekeukwu Owerri Market or not.Again, now that the relocation has been completed, it is also left for those behind the rumours of killings, with some quoting six, some quoting five and some quoting three to tell their audience where the bodies of the rumoured dead persons are deposited and where their families can be located so that interested Nigerians can go into investigation on their own to ascertain whose Claim should be believed.Unfortunately, some people had taken such wicked rumours wholesale. And we are Challenging those behind the Claims to come forward to authenticate their claims. That is the way to unearth the truth. And where they fail to do that, they should cover their faces in shame.For the reported death of the ten-year old boy, those who reported the incident should have been gentle enough to mention the area the incident took place to let the world know whether it has anything to do with the demolition of Ekeukwu Owerri Market or not.Those who witnessed the incident should come out to tell the truth on the reported demise of the boy, whether there was any clash between the displaced hoodlums from the market who had trooped to Ama-Hausa in anger to attack the Hausas there and perhaps loot dollars of those of them in exchange business, and also say whether some of the hoodlums especially the Cultists among them had fired gun shots to scare away people and so on we are keen in the truth.The Security Personnel only came around to ensure that there was no breach of peace and they lived above board. And the subject matter was the relocation of Ekeukwu Market and nothing more. And that should not have warranted any ugly scenario in the circumstance.Do not forget that 24 hours to the expiration of the deadline given to the traders to leave the market, after about two years the government had told the traders to move, certain Politicians had littered Owerri with the Campaign Posters of the Chief of Staff Government House, Chief Uche Nwosu for the 2019 governorship in the State, all in their unfortunate desire to create an atmosphere of uneasiness preceding the demolition date of Ekeukwu Owerri Market.It is unfortunate that all the good steps Governor Rochas Okorocha has always taken to rebuild Imo and put it on the fast lane of Progress, development and growth have always been misinterpreted and misrepresented by the few Professional Politicians in the State.Finally, Imo people are happy that Ekeukwu Market Owerri has finally been moved so that criminal activities that strive in the area can be things of the past and Douglas Road that was turned into a refuse dump can be recovered, while the area can be made to add to the beauty, and aesthetic values of Owerri as the Capital of the State.May the good LORD bless all and sundry.Sam OnwuemeodoChief Press Secretary to the Governor