Anambra State association of keke marwa has raised alarm over an alleged extortion and harassment from revenue agents, in Onitsha the state capital.

The angry and United protesters, marched through the street of Awka, to the office of the Department of State Service and police headquarters.

Speaking with Journalists, the leader of the protest, Dede Uzor, explained briefly how himself and his colleagues have constantly been harrassed and paying through their nose, illegal revenues and tickets, alleging that, most times, they are been manhandled with dangerous weapons.



"Government directive is that we pay a total of N 200 daily as ticket for the Owerri /Main Market route

In fact , Anambra State Government public notice issued on October 6, 2016 and signed by Hon. Uchenna Okafor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue, clearly stated that what the keke operators are supposed to pay N 200, which is for keke IGR and ASWAMA ticket as one ticket for N150.00 and Ministry of Local Government traffic toll of N50”

He added, "The government further warned that anyone who dares to flout this directive and sell above the government approved rate will be made to face the wrath of the law. The public notice also spelt out seven fees that must not be collected.

"However, above the two tickets approved by the government, illegal revenue agents and touts issue extra 10 tickets for which no tickets are issued.

The result is that instead of N200 the keke drivers are supposed to pay daily, they end up paying more than N 2,000 per day. Three notorious touts who are behind the illegal tickets and who feed fat from this process should be arrested”

Addressing the protesters, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, assured them that the police would investigate their complaints, urging them not to take the laws into their hands.

Umar however, told the operators that sometimes, they would be the people who would shield the same people they had turned around to complain against.

"We urge you to cooperate with us ; we promise you that any person who commits any crime in this state will not go unpunished.

Speaking , the Chairman of Awka South Local Government Area, Mr. Leo Nwuba, promised that he would take their complaints to the attention of the state government.

