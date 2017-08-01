Buhari has not only become the first incumbent head of state to have spent an extended number of days outside his domain, Osinbajo has also made history as the first Acting President, globally, to clock 100 days in office.



The world over, most office holders mark the first 100 days in office to showcase their modest achievements within three months of coming to office, and to also engage with the citizens to know their aspirations and thoughts about the office holder.



Buhari and his deputy have therefore made an unusual history.



President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical itineraries in 2017



19 January: Leaves for UK on “medical vacation”



5 February: Asks parliament to extend medical leave



10 March: Returns home but does not resume work immediately



7 May: Travels to UK for further treatment



6 June: Aisha Buhari says his is “recuperating fast”

Today marks President Muhammadu Buhari’s 100th day’s absence from office, having embarked on a medical vacation to treat a yet-to-be disclosed ailment in London.As he was leaving the country on May 7 for the second round of overseas treatment, Mr. President handed the reins of power to his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who has since become the Acting President.Because of his 100-day absence from office,