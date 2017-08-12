Two new nominees to the reconstituted board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, said to be under investigation will be dropped.









A government official, who preferred anonymity, disclosed this in a text message to State House correspondents yesterday.









The official said the nominees, Mr. Sa’ad Alanamu and Ms. Maimuna Aliyu, who are among those appointed Tuesday by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the ICPC board, would be dropped.









The International Centre for Investigative Reporting had on Friday reported that Aliyu, a former Executive Director at Aso Savings and Loans, was being investigated for allegedly stealing and diverting public funds and that charges were being drawn up against her by the ICPC before the appointment.









Alanamu was reported to have been under investigation for, among other allegations, bribery during his tenure as chairman of the Kwara State College of Education.









“The two ICPC nominated commissioners reported to be under investigation will be stepping down and won’t be members of the commission,” the official said yesterday.









Osinbajo had on Tuesday named a new chairman and board members of the commission. He redeployed the commission’s chairman, Ekpo Nta, to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and replaced him with Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye.







