Akpan Sunday (Akwa Ibom);

Anagbogu Nkiruka (Anambra);

Walson-Jack Esther (Bayelsa);

Gekpe Isu(Cross River);

Aliboh Lawrence (Delta)

Uwaifo Clement ( Edo).

Folayan Olaniyi (Ekiti state);

Osuji Marcellinus (Imo);

Mu’azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna);

Sulaiman Lawal (Kano);

Abdullahi Mashi (Katsina State);

Adebiyi Adekunle, (Lagos);

Ibrahim Wen, (Nasarawa State);

Odewale Olajide (Ogun)

Adesola Olusade (Ondo State)

Sdekunle Adeyemi, (Oyo state);

Nabasu Bako, (Plateau);

Ekaro Chukwumuebobo,( Rivers);

Umar Bello, (Sokoto State)

Aduda Tanimu from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



The statement added that their portfolios would be announced in due course. 300 candidates from ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government, sat for the examinations meant to fill 20 vacant positions of Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, announced this in a statement by Mr Haruna Imrana, Director, Communications in the office on Thursday in Abuja.The permanent secretaries are:Ehuria Ekeoma (Abia State);