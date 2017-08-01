Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 / comment : 0


Wife of the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, has delivered a baby girl.


This was according to his spokesman, made this known on his Facebook post, which reads,

"This is to announce the safe arrival of a bouncing baby girl to the family of Otunba (Dr) Gani Adams today Tuesday August 29th, 2017"

According to him, Mum, Dad and Daughter are doing great.

CKN News has however gathered that the OPC leader, who is currently on an international tour has been receiving phone calls from top Nigerian dignitaries, congratulating him while thousands of well wishers have visited his home.

