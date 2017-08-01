







The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed all the 18 commissioner-nominees forwarded to it last week by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.





The commissioners were screened behind closed doors last week in batches by a committee of the house headed by the Deputy Speaker, Odundeji Iroju.





While presenting the report of the committee on Tuesday at plenary, Mr. Iroju said all the nominees were fit to take the appointments. He recommended that the house approve the report of the committee and confirm all of them.





The confirmation was however secured through a voice vote after the speaker had put out the question.





Those cleared as commissioners include: Ojogo Donald, Ese Ondo; Olowolabi Yemi, Idanre; Wahab Adegbenro, Ifedore; Funso Esan, ilaje; Wale Akinterinwa, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo; Emmanuel Igbasan, Irele; Olurimisi Ismaila, Odigbo; Femi Agagu, Okitipupa; Bayonle Ademodi, Ondo East; and Lola Fagbemi, Ondo West.





Others are Timilehin Adelegbe, Ose; Kola Olawoye, Owo; Rasheed Badmus, Akoko North-West; Solagbade Amodeni, Akoko South-East; Adegboyega Adefarati, Akoko South-West; Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Akure North; Omowumi Olatunji-Edet, Akure South, and Toafik Abdulsalam, Akoko North East.





They are all expected to be sworn-in and assigned their portfolios today, Wednesday.



