Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has on Wednesday, August 9, joined the #ResumeOrResign protest at the Unity Park, Abuja.





The thespian lamented the current state of the nation and also joined in the clamour for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.





"The president has to either resume his duty, or resign. It is natural for people to grow old and become unable to discharge their duties properly. And when this happens, the aged is expected to step down.” He said.





“You cannot rule a country from outside another country for 94 days. It is not possible. We have turned to the caricature of the world. Has anybody tuned in to CNN lately?





Did you not hear what they had to say about our great nation? We were once the giant of Africa but today; we are the joke of Africa. It is time we wake up.”





Charly Boy leads the protest under the ”Our Mumu Don Do” movement alongside social critic, Deji Adeyanju, who is the founder of the Concerned Nigeria group.