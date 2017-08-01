To facilitate the accreditation of the law faculty of the CHUKWUEMEKA Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has presented 5 vehicles to young university.

The presentation was made in realization of an earlier promise the governor made to the faculty when the university intimated him that a bus was needed for the faculty, an SUV for the dean and a car each for the heads of the three departments of the faculty.

Making the presentation at the government House Awka, the governor said his government was sparing nothing in its effort to ensure the university meets all stipulated conditions for accreditation of the various faculties of the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC).









He said that since coming into office, his government has assisted the state-owned university to accredit its faculty of medicine thus enabling the university to graduate its first batch of (13) medical doctors who had already spent ten years marking time in the university.

Chief Obiano also disclosed that his government has a like manner, facilitated the accreditation of the Amaku Scool of Medicine and the Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe.

PICTURE: The governor in a flowered shirt, hands the keys to the five vehicles the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Sylvester Madu, while other faculty staff looked on.