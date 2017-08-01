



ANAMBRA State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has made an intervention lifeline donation to three sets of mission-run hospitals in the state.

The hospitals, owned by the Roman Catholic, the Anglican and a Pentecostal churches, are to jointly receive the sum of two hundred and fifty-eight million Naira from the government to help them in improving healthcare delivery in their hospitals located in various rural areas of the state.

The money was doled out to the churches in proportion to the number of hospitals owned and operated by each church.

The Catholic Church got the lion share of N159 million, the Anglican with fewer hospitals, got N89million while the Awk-based Pentecostal church hospital got N8million only.

Making the presentation in Awka Monday afternoon, Governor Obiano said that in deciding the sharing formula of the windfall, government took into account the existing data available to the government on the number of functional hospitals being run by the churches.

Picture: Governor Obianor (in cap) handing out the cheques the cheques to a priest representing the Catholic Church while Bishop Benson Okoye, the Auxiliary Cath bishop of Awka (2nd right) and other clergy look on.