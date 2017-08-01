The chairman of the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW), Ajegunle Branch, Apapa, Lagos, Wasiu Atunse Akanbi, A.k.a Paapa has been remanded in prison for unlawful possession of a Beretta pistol with six live cartridges without the approval of the Inspector General of Police, IGP.





According to reports, the suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS after concerned residents filed a complaint against him to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS, Lagos, Ibrahim Kaoje, with claims that Akanbi wouldn't stop harassing, threatening and intimidating them with the said gun.





Following the report, DCP Kaoje, dispatched a team led by SP Omoyele Adekunle to the area to track and arrest, and bring the suspect to the station.





Akanbi allegedly confessed to the crime and led the police to his apartment in Ajegunle where the pistol with six live cartridges was recovered in the ceiling inside his apartment. When asked what he did with the gun, he allegedly denied being the owner, but admitted that one of his boys kept the gun with him.





Akanbi was charged to a Magistrate Court on a one count charge of felony to with unlawful possession of One Beretta pistol without approval. Police prosecutor, Owunmi adjourned the case till 15 September, 2017.