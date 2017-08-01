The Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Mr. Yakubu Ibn Mohammed on Wednesday has scored the Governor Ibikunle Amosun led administration in Ogun State 85% in its infrastructural developmental strides.





Mr. Mohammed gave the pass mark in while speaking with the State House correspondents in Abeokuta shortly after he went on an inspection tour of some laudable projects in the state capital with Governor Amosun and other members of his team from Abuja.





The Director General said "even though I have not been able to visit other senatorial districts of the state, but with what i saw here in the Ogun Central, I can score the Governor 85% because he has been able to deliver on his electioneering campaign promises to the people."





Mr. Mohammed who said the Abeokuta he knew few years back is not the Abeokuta he is seeing now said the city has developed with secured and serene environment, flyovers and standard road constructions with all its modern facilities dotting everywhere.





Appreciating the present government in the state for its clear vision and mission, the N.T.A Boss said "during the inspection, I can see the connection between the people and the Governor and this goes a long way to affirm that Governor Amosun is not just a politician but an elder statesman.



