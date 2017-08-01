A 51 year old man, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, has been arrested in connection with the attack on a family of five in Oke Ota community, Ibeshe, Ikorodu by a ritual cult, Badoo. Abayomi, who lives in the Magodo area of the state was said to be working with the group. He was arrested along with two others, whose names are yet to be made public.









Their arrest led to the discovery of the gang's shrine and hideout in Agbowa town, Ikorodu, on Monday. The assailants had killed four members of a family – Rotimi Adejare , his wife, Rita , and two kids – in the early hours of Sunday . The third kid was admitted to the Ikorodu General Hospital in a critical condition.









The suspects had cut the window net of the family's apartment to gain entry, smashing a stone on the victims, heads afterwards. It was reported that the incident became known around 12pm when their church members checked on them to know why they didn,t attend a special church programme held that day.









The third kid, who is the only survivor had been referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba. The Lagos State Police Command, which had earlier distanced the attack from the gang, said on Monday that three suspected members had been arrested.





"The suspect confessed to know others, who own shrines in the area and led the police to the cult ’s shrine in Agbowa town. Different ritual objects and charms were recovered in each of the five buildings in the compound which was fenced with charms to scare away intruders. The compound was always under lock and key. The police also made two different arrests as surveillance has been heightened”









The command added that efforts were being intensified to unravel more hideouts of the gang and track down other Badoo members