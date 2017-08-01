



The Senate has assured Nigerians, that there's no plans whatsoever to implement or make laws, that would guide or stop Nigerians From exercising their educational rights, in or outside the country.



This was disclosed in a statement made by its Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Jibrin Barau on Wednesday.



While addressing journalists on the nation wide indefinite strike by ASUU. Asked if the Senate would promulgate law to bar Nigerians from taking their children outside the country to study, Mr. Barau said that such law would not be in the best interest of Nigeria.



"It is something that we know will not be good for our country. We know that it is always good to mingle with people from other parts of the world when it comes to the issue of education.



You cannot be an island to yourself; that“you will remain here in Nigeria and say you would not want to interface with others. It is not something that has been done in any part of the world.



You are aware that students from Cameroon, Niger and other parts of the world come here. We have exchanged students who come from even the European nations to this country.



You must have that interaction. What we should say is this: we should make sure that we develop universities and educational institutions to the level of those that we send our children to.



"That is something that should be done. But saying that students should not go to other countries, that I think is not going to be good for us,” he said.