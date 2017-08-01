The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party , Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said, he doesn't have any plans of contesting for president, coming 2019.





This was in a recent interview with Sun , where he explained the zoining of the party's presidency to the North and his alleged consideration for presidency in 2019.





Makarfi refuted claimed that, he is seriously nursing a presidential ambition, "I don't know where that report came from. I can sincerely tell you that I am not thinking about contesting at the moment. I am engrossed with my current task to rebuild the party, so I am not dividing my attention" He said.





Asked if the party's Board of trustees, Urges and gives him the support to go ahead, "Whether I am contesting or not is not the issue. The time for that has not come and I am not thinking of that at the moment" He noted.





The ex senator also spoke on forrmer President Goodluck Jonathan who came under fire for admitting that his administration did not plug all loopholes in tackling corruption





"He accepted (the reason) why we went wrong and ( the areas ) where we had deficiencies. Anybody that does not accept his faults is not ready to succeed. That is what is exactly wrong with the APC. They claim to be right in everything they do, while their personal faults are attributed to others. We are all humans and fallible" He said.