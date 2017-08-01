Police in Ghanian have arrested a Nigerian for allegedly stabbing a man to death, claiming him to be a thief. The incident has reportedly led to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Ghana.





A Nigerian, named Ifeanyi Chukwuemeka who claimed to have graduated at Delta State Polytechnic, the Nigerian Ghana resident, Thompson Peter, allegedly stabbed Ghanaian 27 year old Misbau Amadu in the head with a knife after a confrontation at his residence, late Thursday, last week.





The victim was rushed to the Mary Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.





"Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said a week ago, Thompson Peter lodged a complaint at the Sowutoum Police Station that Misbau Amadu had broken into his apartment and stolen some items.





"After taking the statement of Thompson, the PRO said the police proceeded to the residence of Misbau Amadu with the intent of inviting him to the station to help investigate the claim but he was not available.





"Thompson said at about 9:00 pm last Thursday, Misbau came to his (Thomson’s) house, armed with a knife to attack him for reporting the case to the police. In the course of the fight, Thompson said he overpowered Misbau and stabbed him in self-defence.





“The matter is still under investigations,” Inspector Kwabena Danso noted. Meanwhile, crisis has allegedly broken out in the area, with many Nigerians being attacked”





Punch