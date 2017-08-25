It is truly a happy moment and life changing opportunity for top model and fashionist, Debby Taiwo Adebayo, who recently caught the attention of the award winning film maker Yomi Fabiyi.





The Actor recently announced via his instagram page that his film company had signed the talented dark skin model.





What it means is that she will be featuring her in his movies and movies of other producers who needs her services.





One thing is certain, she must have had some rare qualities beyond photography and beauty for her to win the attention of the well grounded film maker like Yomi Fabiyi who has penchant for quality role interpretations, productions and has catched a nitche for himself in Nollywood and the viewers. What a soft landing for the new hunk. It already look like an artistic and productive synergy I must confess.





My understanding of how it works in Nollywood and beyond, most young and beautiful talents like this, if focused, determined and properly managed can rule in their own filming world for a long time without having difficulty of growing into a renowned movie star the world has been waiting for within the shortest possible time. Debby Taiwo is flawless, beautiful, eloquent, elegant and relatively young.





Nollywood has indeed given birth to a new bride and we look forward to seeing more from her. And candidly for the industry to grow and maintain it's quality relevance, it will not only give room for relevant technical advancement, it must give room for well drilled and befitting talents to flourish.