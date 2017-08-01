







Uzochukwu Anyanwu who is a serving Navy with the Nigerian Navy, along side his wife, Victoria, have been arrested for allegedly torturing one Gambo Mohammed, in Lagos.



This incident which took place at Suya bus stop area of the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Berger has been reported to the authorities. Uzochukwu was said to have killed the deceased for trying to settle a rift between his wife and a yet to be identified commercial motorcyclist.



Though, Anyanwu has since been handed over to the Nigerian Navy (NN), his wife has been detained at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.



According to the police, although Anyanwu was handed over to the navy, the naval authority have refused to hand him back to the police to conclude their own investigation.



Based on that, the police said they will arraign his wife if the navy continues to shield their personnel from paying for his crime.



According to eyewitness report, the crisis had started after the wife of the naval personnel had taken a commercial motorcycle from Wilmer bus stop, Olodi to Berger Suya on an agreed fee.



On arrival at the agreed destination, the said lady however refused to pay up, which caused a violent argument between both parties.



When the naval officer’s wife started dragging the Okada rider by the collar of his shirt, the deceased decided to mediate.



Enraged at his interference, the lady had called her husband on the phone, who joined her minutes later to brutalise the deceased.



The Nigerian police has said until the Nigerian Navy hand over the suspected navy for interogation, the wife will be tried.